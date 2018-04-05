Jon Lester threw out Ryan Braun attempting to steal third base

Cubs starter Jon Lester‘s issues with throwing to bases is well known around baseball. Teams have been trying to take advantage of it in the last two postseasons, in fact. Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun was no different during Thursday’s game.
Braun walked with two outs to extend the bottom of the first inning for the Brewers. As Travis Shaw came to the plate, Lester was collecting his thoughts or fixing the dirt around the mound — or something — so he was looking down for a long time. Braun sneakily strode towards second base before making a break for it. Before Lester could do anything, Braun was sliding into second base.
Braun got greedy, however. After Lester threw a first-pitch ball to Shaw, Braun again tried to catch Lester napping. This time, Lester was ready, stepping off and bouncing a throw over to Kris Bryant at third base, who applied to Braun for the final out of the inning. Sweet, sweet revenge.
The Cubs scored three times in the second inning, the third of which scored on a ground ball hit by Lester and misplayed by Hernan Perez.
Red Sox starter David Price fired seven innings of shutout ball on Thursday afternoon against the Rays, continuing a trend of elite starting pitching to start the season. With seven starts in the books, Red Sox starters have compiled a minuscule 0.86 ERA.
|Date
|Opp.
|Starter
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|March 29
|@ TBR
|Chris Sale
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9
|0
|March 30
|@ TBR
|David Price
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|March 31
|@ TBR
|Rick Porcello
|5.1
|6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|April 1
|@ TBR
|Hector Velasquez
|5.2
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|April 2
|@ MIA
|Brian Johnson
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
|April 3
|@ MIA
|Chris Sale
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0
|April 5
|vs. TBR
|David Price
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|TOTAL
|42.0
|30
|4
|4
|10
|39
|2
For those keeping score at home, that’s also an 8.36 K/9, 2.14 BB/9, and 0.43 HR/9, all terrific rates. The Yankees have the next-best rotation ERA at 1.64. The Dodgers are next at 1.99.
Strangely enough, the only game the Red Sox have lost thus far is Sale’s Opening Day start. The Sox trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the ninth on Thursday, but rallied for two runs to send the game into extra innings. Hanley Ramirez again had a game-winning hit, lacing a walk-off RBI single to right field in the bottom of the 12th inning. The Red Sox are 6-1.