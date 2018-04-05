Doug Pederson, wearing Roy Halladay’s jersey, throws out ceremonial first pitch at Phillies’ home opener

The Phillies got the biggest get in Philadelphia sports right now — Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, fresh off a Super Bowl win — to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Thursday afternoon’s home opener against the Marlins. Pederson was wearing the jersey of the late Roy Halladay and, like Halladay, threw a perfect strike.
Here’s the video from NBC Sports Philadelphia:
Pederson got the loudest cheers of anyone at the stadium. Phillies manager Gabe Kapler received the fewest and was, in fact, booed lustily.
Doug Pederson wasn’t the only Eagle stealing the pre-game spotlight on Thursday. An eagle mistook Mariners starter James Paxton for its handler, landing on the left-hander’s non-throwing shoulder during the national anthem prior to Thursday afternoon’s game in Minnesota against the Twins.
Paxton didn’t seemed fazed at all by the eagle. As of this writing, he’s tossed a pair of scoreless innings against the Twins.
Coincidentally, Paxton appeared in a commercial for the Mariners before the season in which he seemed to have an affinity for birds — provided they aren’t Blue Jays or Orioles.