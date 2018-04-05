Doug Pederson, wearing Roy Halladay’s jersey, throws out ceremonial first pitch at Phillies’ home opener

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Doug Pederson wasn’t the only Eagle stealing the pre-game spotlight on Thursday. An eagle mistook Mariners starter James Paxton for its handler, landing on the left-hander’s non-throwing shoulder during the national anthem prior to Thursday afternoon’s game in Minnesota against the Twins.

Oh, just an 🦅 landing in a Big 🍁.@James_Paxton, totally fearless. pic.twitter.com/8xHYBTwNhC — Mariners (@Mariners) April 5, 2018

Paxton didn’t seemed fazed at all by the eagle. As of this writing, he’s tossed a pair of scoreless innings against the Twins.

Coincidentally, Paxton appeared in a commercial for the Mariners before the season in which he seemed to have an affinity for birds — provided they aren’t Blue Jays or Orioles.

