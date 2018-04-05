Brewers to place Corey Knebel on disabled list with hamstring injury

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Brewers closer Corey Knebel suffered a left hamstring injury while throwing a 1-0 pitch to Cubs pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella in the top of the ninth inning. Knebel threw a 95 MPH fastball for ball two, then stumbled to the ground and left with the assistance of trainers.

Utilityman Hernan Perez came into the game to relieve the injured Knebel, getting La Stella to line out to left field. The Brewers went on to lose 8-0.

Needless to say, this is potentially a devastating injury for the Brewers and for Knebel. Knebel broke out last season, saving 39 games with a 1.78 ERA and a 126/40 K/BB ratio in 76 innings.

Knebel will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the injury, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports.

