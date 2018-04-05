Athletics claim Trayce Thompson off waivers from Yankees

What was your favorite memory of Trayce Thompson in Yankees pinstripes?

Was it . . . no, everyone says that. Maybe it was . . . ah, yes, that was quite a highlight. Alas, those days are over and we’re not likely to see Thompson back at Yankee Stadium until they unveil his outfield monument. For, you see, he has been waived and claimed by the Oakland Athletics. The end of an era.

Thompson was claimed by the Yankees from the Dodgers way back on *blows dust off of paper records* April 3, presumably to deal with the spate of injuries to outfielders Aaron Hicks, Billy McKinney, Clint Frazier and Jacoby Ellsbury. Frazier is getting close to returning to action and, perhaps, the Yankees just decided the Trayce Thompson era had run its course, so off he goes.

The A’s getting him puts Thompson in the same town as his brother, Klay, who I’ve heard is something of an athlete himself. Good for him. Maybe he’ll be on the sports pages one day himself.

Thompson, 27, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers at the end of spring training. He struggled in 27 regular season games last year, posting a .483 OPS. He did show some power and speed potential as a minor leaguer so maybe the A’s can squeeze something out of him.

