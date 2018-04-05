Getty Images

Anonymous Phillies player says team needs Gabe Kapler “to get out of the way”

By Craig CalcaterraApr 5, 2018, 2:04 PM EDT
6 Comments

Gabe Kapler’s first week as Phillies manager has been less-than-ideal.

The team is 1-4 and that’s bad enough. Worse for Kapler, though, is that he has been the story far too often. His bullpen management has been a train wreck. He over-managed the team out of its Opening Day game against the Braves and, later in that series, he caused a stir when he tried to bring in a reliever he had neglected to ask to warm up. As I mentioned in the recaps this morning, yesterday he instituted an outfield shift that, while perhaps supported by the data, directly led to a two-run triple that cost the Phillies the ballgame.

Those are some new manager hiccups that, however annoying to fans and the local media, will likely be forgotten about if all else is equal and if the Phillies win some more games. What would make them problematic, however, is if the club starts to get annoyed at Kapler too.

Welp:

The Phillies’ 1-4 start isn’t determinative, of course, as 97 percent of the season is yet to be played. But there are signs that some – even team members — are having their early doubts.

“We’ll be OK … We just need the manager to get out of the way,” one Phillies player asserted of their obviously improved team, and just as obviously unproven manager.

That comes from Jon Heyman’s latest FanRag column.

I fully suspect that, as soon as this afternoon, there will be pushback quotes on this from some Phillies players in outlets that are perhaps a bit more team-friendly, with everyone saying that Kapler is fine and all of that. Baseball teams and players are pretty good at putting out fires like this. They correctly believe that such stuff is always best handled in-house rather than through the media, so we’re unlikely to see too much more public chatter about it.

Still, not the sort of quote you want to see a week into your rookie season, is it?

UPDATE: Kapler was booed by the Philly Phaithful when he was introduced before today’s game.

Adam Eaton leaves Mets-Nationals game with apparent injury

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraApr 5, 2018, 3:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Some bad news for the Nationals this afternoon. In addition to trailing the Mets 4-2 — and somehow blowing a no-out, bases loaded situation in the sixth without scoring a run — they may have also lost their left fielder to an injury.

Adam Eaton was 1-for-1 with a double, a walk, and two runs scored against Jacob deGrom in the early going, but he seemed to hold up kind of gingerly as he was ranging back on a Michael Conforto home run. Earlier in the game he had that awkward slide into home, but he seemed to pop up from that just fine. Of course he’s coming off of a major knee injury last year. Brian Goodwin replaced him in left field to begin the top of the sixth inning.

It’d be bad news for the Nats if Eaton has to miss time. He has started the season blazing hot, going 10-for-his-first 22 with a couple homers and five driven in.

We’ll update when we hear what’s ailing Eaton.