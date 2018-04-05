Adam Eaton leaves Mets-Nationals game with apparent injury

Some bad news for the Nationals this afternoon. In addition to trailing the Mets 4-2 — and somehow blowing a no-out, bases loaded situation in the sixth without scoring a run — they may have also lost their left fielder to an injury.
Adam Eaton was 1-for-1 with a double, a walk, and two runs scored against Jacob deGrom in the early going, but he seemed to hold up kind of gingerly as he was ranging back on a Michael Conforto home run. Earlier in the game he had that awkward slide into home, but he seemed to pop up from that just fine. Of course he’s coming off of a major knee injury last year. Brian Goodwin replaced him in left field to begin the top of the sixth inning.
It’d be bad news for the Nats if Eaton has to miss time. He has started the season blazing hot, going 10-for-his-first 22 with a couple homers and five driven in.
We’ll update when we hear what’s ailing Eaton.
What was your favorite memory of Trayce Thompson in Yankees pinstripes?
Was it . . . no, everyone says that. Maybe it was . . . ah, yes, that was quite a highlight. Alas, those days are over and we’re not likely to see Thompson back at Yankee Stadium until they unveil his outfield monument. For, you see, he has been waived and claimed by the Oakland Athletics. The end of an era.
Thompson was claimed by the Yankees from the Dodgers way back on *blows dust off of paper records* April 3, presumably to deal with the spate of injuries to outfielders Aaron Hicks, Billy McKinney, Clint Frazier and Jacoby Ellsbury. Frazier is getting close to returning to action and, perhaps, the Yankees just decided the Trayce Thompson era had run its course, so off he goes.
The A’s getting him puts Thompson in the same town as his brother, Klay, who I’ve heard is something of an athlete himself. Good for him. Maybe he’ll be on the sports pages one day himself.
Thompson, 27, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers at the end of spring training. He struggled in 27 regular season games last year, posting a .483 OPS. He did show some power and speed potential as a minor leaguer so maybe the A’s can squeeze something out of him.