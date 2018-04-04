Video: Adam Eaton makes a tremendous catch to rob Ozzie Albies of extra bases

Nationals left fielder Adam Eaton made a Jim Edmonds-esque catch to rob Ozzie Albies of extra bases in the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Braves. Max Scherzer had already surrendered three runs to the Braves and Albies’ fly ball threatened more as Ender Inciarte was on first base. The fly ball sent Eaton racing towards the warning track in left-center field. He leaped at the last second, snagging the ball as he landed chest-first onto the warning track.

Unfortunately for the Nationals, the offense couldn’t do much as the club fell 7-1 to the Braves. Scherzer gave up five runs in five innings on the afternoon, though only two of those runs were unearned.

Eaton went 1-for-5 at the plate. In 23 plate appearances to start the season, he’s hitting .429/.478/.810. That seems good.

Follow @Baer_Bill