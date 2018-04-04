Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Video: Adam Eaton makes a tremendous catch to rob Ozzie Albies of extra bases

By Bill BaerApr 4, 2018, 9:12 PM EDT
Nationals left fielder Adam Eaton made a Jim Edmonds-esque catch to rob Ozzie Albies of extra bases in the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Braves. Max Scherzer had already surrendered three runs to the Braves and Albies’ fly ball threatened more as Ender Inciarte was on first base. The fly ball sent Eaton racing towards the warning track in left-center field. He leaped at the last second, snagging the ball as he landed chest-first onto the warning track.

Unfortunately for the Nationals, the offense couldn’t do much as the club fell 7-1 to the Braves. Scherzer gave up five runs in five innings on the afternoon, though only two of those runs were unearned.

Eaton went 1-for-5 at the plate. In 23 plate appearances to start the season, he’s hitting .429/.478/.810. That seems good.

Padres place Wil Myers on disabled list

By Bill BaerApr 4, 2018, 7:36 PM EDT
The Padres announced on Wednesday that outfielder Wil Myers has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with nerve irritation in his right arm. Pitcher Phil Maton has been recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Myers apparently suffered the injury during batting practice before Monday’s game against the Rockies. He tried to play through the injury but had to exit the game after his first at-bat. Across three games so far, Myers has a pair of singles and a home run.

Hunter Renfroe, Cory Spangenberg, and Matt Szczur are likely to see increased time in the outfield while Myers is absent.

Maton, 25, pitched 43 innings out of the bullpen past year, finishing with a 4.19 ERA and a 46/14 K/BB ratio.