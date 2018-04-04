Mets likely to activate Michael Conforto on Thursday

The Twins are going to have some strong words for Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons after he broke one of baseball’s unwritten rules. With Indians starter Corey Kluber bringing a no-hit bid into the fifth inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game, Simmons laid down a bunt to the left side with one out. Third baseman Jose Ramirez charged in and fielded the ball, but he had no shot to throw Simmons out.

Of course, I mention the Twins with my tongue planted firmly in my cheek. The Twins recently took offense to Orioles catcher Chance Sisco laying down a bunt when Jose Berrios attempted to polish off a one-hit shutout. While that isn’t in baseball’s book of unwritten rules, there has long been a belief that one should not bunt when a pitcher has a no-hitter going. It’s equally as nonsensical, and I don’t expect the Indians to gripe about it.

After Luis Valbuena struck out for the second out of the inning, Shohei Ohtani drove a Corey Kluber fastball out to center field for a two-run home run, tying the game at 2-2. It’s Ohtani’s second major league homer in as many days.

AGAIN! Shohei Ohtani knows a thing about encores. pic.twitter.com/Lmmw5HNecq — MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2018

