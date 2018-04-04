Getty Images

Marlins did not sign Trevor Rosenthal

By Craig CalcaterraApr 4, 2018, 9:36 AM EDT
UPDATE: Uh, forget that earlier report. Contrary to his previous Bob Nightengale now says that report, Rosenthal has not signed with the Marlins. He will spend the year rehabbing and work out for teams once he’s back to full strength next offseason.

9:36 AM: Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Miami Marlins have signed reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league deal.

Rosenthal underwent Tommy John surgery back in August and will miss most if not all of the 2018 season as a result. This deal, then, is to have him around for his rehab, which Nightengale says will be Rosenthal $88,900 as a minor leaguer this year, and as a major league minimum $545,000 player, pro-rate, if he returns to the big leagues.

Rosenthal, 27, finished the 2017 season with a 3.40 ERA and a 76/20 K/BB ratio across 47.2 innings. He was one of the game’s better closers in 2014-15, saving 93 games with a combined 2.65 ERA. Once he’s done rehabbing, Rosenthal should generate a good deal of interest, which explains why the Marlins want him around in the event he’s ready to pitch in 2018.

Andrelton Simmons bunted to break up Corey Kluber’s no-hit bid


By Bill BaerApr 4, 2018, 6:06 PM EDT
The Twins are going to have some strong words for Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons after he broke one of baseball’s unwritten rules. With Indians starter Corey Kluber bringing a no-hit bid into the fifth inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game, Simmons laid down a bunt to the left side with one out. Third baseman Jose Ramirez charged in and fielded the ball, but he had no shot to throw Simmons out.

Of course, I mention the Twins with my tongue planted firmly in my cheek. The Twins recently took offense to Orioles catcher Chance Sisco laying down a bunt when Jose Berrios attempted to polish off a one-hit shutout. While that isn’t in baseball’s book of unwritten rules, there has long been a belief that one should not bunt when a pitcher has a no-hitter going. It’s equally as nonsensical, and I don’t expect the Indians to gripe about it.

After Luis Valbuena struck out for the second out of the inning, Shohei Ohtani drove a Corey Kluber fastball out to center field for a two-run home run, tying the game at 2-2. It’s Ohtani’s second major league homer in as many days.