Marlins did not sign Trevor Rosenthal

UPDATE: Uh, forget that earlier report. Contrary to his previous Bob Nightengale now says that report, Rosenthal has not signed with the Marlins. He will spend the year rehabbing and work out for teams once he’s back to full strength next offseason.

9:36 AM: Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Miami Marlins have signed reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league deal.

Rosenthal underwent Tommy John surgery back in August and will miss most if not all of the 2018 season as a result. This deal, then, is to have him around for his rehab, which Nightengale says will be Rosenthal $88,900 as a minor leaguer this year, and as a major league minimum $545,000 player, pro-rate, if he returns to the big leagues.

Rosenthal, 27, finished the 2017 season with a 3.40 ERA and a 76/20 K/BB ratio across 47.2 innings. He was one of the game’s better closers in 2014-15, saving 93 games with a combined 2.65 ERA. Once he’s done rehabbing, Rosenthal should generate a good deal of interest, which explains why the Marlins want him around in the event he’s ready to pitch in 2018.

