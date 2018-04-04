Christian Yelich dealing with oblique injury

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is dealing with a right oblique injury, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports. Yelich left Wednesday night’s game against the Cardinals after six innings. The Brewers face the Cubs on Thursday, who will start Jon Lester, so Yelich will have the day off, McCalvy adds.

Yelich, 26, has gotten off to a hot start. In 27 plate appearances, he’s hitting .385/.407/.577 with a home run, five RBI, and six runs scored.

Oblique injuries usually require at least a few weeks off, but the Brewers are hoping it’s a minor issue. Yelich will be reevaluated on Thursday.

