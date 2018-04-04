Adam Wainwright to start Cardinals’ home opener

The Cardinals optioned pitcher Jack Flaherty to Triple-A Memphis, opening up a spot on the 25-man roster for Adam Wainwright. Wainwright will start Thursday’s home opener in St. Louis against the Diamondbacks.

Wainwright, 36, started the season on the disabled list due to a strained hamstring. The veteran is looking to rebound from a rough 2017 in which he posted a 5.11 ERA with a 96/45 K/BB ratio in 123 1/3 innings.

Flaherty, 22, likely won’t stay in the minors very long. He impressed in his first start, holding the Brewers to a run on six hits and a walk with nine strikeouts over five innings. MLB Pipeline ranks Flaherty as the second-best prospect in the Cardinals’ system.

