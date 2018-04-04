Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Adam Wainwright to start Cardinals’ home opener

By Bill BaerApr 4, 2018, 5:50 PM EDT
The Cardinals optioned pitcher Jack Flaherty to Triple-A Memphis, opening up a spot on the 25-man roster for Adam Wainwright. Wainwright will start Thursday’s home opener in St. Louis against the Diamondbacks.

Wainwright, 36, started the season on the disabled list due to a strained hamstring. The veteran is looking to rebound from a rough 2017 in which he posted a 5.11 ERA with a 96/45 K/BB ratio in 123 1/3 innings.

Flaherty, 22, likely won’t stay in the minors very long. He impressed in his first start, holding the Brewers to a run on six hits and a walk with nine strikeouts over five innings. MLB Pipeline ranks Flaherty as the second-best prospect in the Cardinals’ system.

Andrelton Simmons bunted to break up Corey Kluber’s no-hit bid

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 4, 2018, 6:06 PM EDT
The Twins are going to have some strong words for Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons after he broke one of baseball’s unwritten rules. With Indians starter Corey Kluber bringing a no-hit bid into the fifth inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game, Simmons laid down a bunt to the left side with one out. Third baseman Jose Ramirez charged in and fielded the ball, but he had no shot to throw Simmons out.

Of course, I mention the Twins with my tongue planted firmly in my cheek. The Twins recently took offense to Orioles catcher Chance Sisco laying down a bunt when Jose Berrios attempted to polish off a one-hit shutout. While that isn’t in baseball’s book of unwritten rules, there has long been a belief that one should not bunt when a pitcher has a no-hitter going. It’s equally as nonsensical, and I don’t expect the Indians to gripe about it.

After Luis Valbuena struck out for the second out of the inning, Shohei Ohtani drove a Corey Kluber fastball out to center field for a two-run home run, tying the game at 2-2. It’s Ohtani’s second major league homer in as many days.