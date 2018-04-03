Yankees claim Trayce Thompson off waivers from Dodgers

The Yankees announced on Tuesday that the club claimed outfielder Trayce Thompson off waivers from the Dodgers. Pitcher Ben Heller was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to create room on the 40-man roster for Thompson.

Thompson, 27, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers at the end of spring training. He struggled in spring training, posting a .633 OPS in 48 plate appearances. And he struggled in 27 regular season games last year as well, posting a .483 OPS. As a minor leaguer, Thompson has put up decent power numbers and, at least a few years ago, showed the ability to swipe a few bases.

The Yankees are dealing with injuries to Aaron Hicks, Billy McKinney, and Jacoby Ellsbury, so the addition of Thompson helps them with depth.

Follow @Baer_Bill