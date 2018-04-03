Yankees claim Trayce Thompson off waivers from Dodgers

The Yankees announced on Tuesday that the club claimed outfielder Trayce Thompson off waivers from the Dodgers. Pitcher Ben Heller was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to create room on the 40-man roster for Thompson.
Thompson, 27, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers at the end of spring training. He struggled in spring training, posting a .633 OPS in 48 plate appearances. And he struggled in 27 regular season games last year as well, posting a .483 OPS. As a minor leaguer, Thompson has put up decent power numbers and, at least a few years ago, showed the ability to swipe a few bases.
The Yankees are dealing with injuries to Aaron Hicks, Billy McKinney, and Jacoby Ellsbury, so the addition of Thompson helps them with depth.
The Yankees have lost outfielders at an alarming pace this spring, which gave Jacoby Ellsbury a chance. Or at least it would have if he had not had a setback, which Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced today. Seems that Ellsbury hurt his hip while trying to come back from the oblique injury which caused him to go to the DL in the first pace.
Ellsbury lost the starting center field job to Aaron Hicks last season, but with Hicks, and his replacement, Billy McKinney, both going down to injury, Ellsbury stood to get some playing time and a chance to work more regularly into the Yankees’ outfield rotation if he had produced once he got it.
Ellsbury hit .264/.348/.402 with seven homers and 39 RBIs in 112 games last season. He’s guaranteed over $21 million a year for each of the next three seasons as part of a $153 million, seven-year contract he signed when he joined the Yankees before the 2014 season. There’s a $5 million buyout of his 2022 option.