Video: Lewis Brinson robs Mookie Betts of a home run in extra innings

Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson made a catch that will almost certainly wind up on year-end “Plays of the Year” lists. With Tuesday’s game knotted at 1-1 between the Red Sox and Marlins, Mookie Betts hit what appeared to be a go-ahead solo home run off of Odrisamer Despaigne. Brinson had other ideas, ranging back and leaping in perfect time to rob Betts of his homer. Even Brinson himself was surprised he made the grab.
The Red Sox still wound up taking the lead in the top of the 11th as Eduardo Nunez hit a one-out double and promptly scored on Andrew Benintendi‘s single. The Marlins tied it up in the bottom half of the inning as Brian Anderson and Justin Bour drew two-out walks. Cameron Maybin drove Anderson home with a double, but Bour was thrown out trying to score the winning run.
As of this writing, the game is tied 2-2 in the 12th inning.
With the Brewers trailing 4-3 and down to his team’s last strike, Christian Yelich launched a game-tying solo home run to right-center field off of Cardinals reliever Dominic Leone. With the very next pitch, Ryan Braun walked the Brewers off winners with a solo home run to left-center against Leone.
Yelich was also responsible for kickstarting the Brewers’ rally in the eighth, when they scored twice to get back in the game. He led off the frame with a ground-rule double, then scored on a one-out single by Travis Shaw. Shaw later came around to score on a Jonathan Villar two-out single.
As Jon Morosi notes, Braun’s walk-off home run was his first since September 13, 2011, when he hit one off of Matt Lindstrom of the Rockies. The Brewers are now 4-1.
And as MLB Stat of the Day notes, Tuesday’s game between the Cardinals and Brewers was the first game in baseball history to both start and end with back-to-back home runs. The Cardinals’ Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham opened up the game with homers off of Brewers starter Chase Anderson.