Video: Lewis Brinson robs Mookie Betts of a home run in extra innings

Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson made a catch that will almost certainly wind up on year-end “Plays of the Year” lists. With Tuesday’s game knotted at 1-1 between the Red Sox and Marlins, Mookie Betts hit what appeared to be a go-ahead solo home run off of Odrisamer Despaigne. Brinson had other ideas, ranging back and leaping in perfect time to rob Betts of his homer. Even Brinson himself was surprised he made the grab.

The Red Sox still wound up taking the lead in the top of the 11th as Eduardo Nunez hit a one-out double and promptly scored on Andrew Benintendi‘s single. The Marlins tied it up in the bottom half of the inning as Brian Anderson and Justin Bour drew two-out walks. Cameron Maybin drove Anderson home with a double, but Bour was thrown out trying to score the winning run.

As of this writing, the game is tied 2-2 in the 12th inning.

