Tuesday’s Cubs-Reds game postponed

Giancarlo Stanton got off to an auspicious start to his Yankees career, smashing a pair of home runs in an Opening Day win over the Blue Jays. Since then, the slugger has struggled, culminating in a five-strikeout performance against the Mariners in Tuesday’s 11-4 win over the Rays.

Stanton and the Marlins’ Chad Wallach are the only players to strike out five times in a game so far this season. It happened five times last season with Brian Dozier, Javier Baez, Nelson Cruz, Matt Davidson, and Odubel Herrera. The last Yankee to strike out five times in a game was David Adams on September 29, 2013 against the Astros. Stanton had never accomplished the “feat” until Tuesday.

After Tuesday’s action, Stanton is batting .211/.348/.632 with the two home runs as well as four RBI and four runs scored in 23 trips to the plate.

The good news for the Yankees is that they didn’t need Stanton’s bat to hang up double digits on the Rays. Didi Gregorius hit a pair of three-run homers and added a two-run single in a four-hit, eight-RBI performance. The last Yankee to knock in eight runs in a game was Alex Rodriguez on April 26, 2005 against the Angels. He had three homers and 10 RBI that day. Five players in baseball had eight-RBI games last year: Andrew McCutchen, Chris Iannetta, Mookie Betts, Scooter Gennett (4 HR, 10 RBI), and Anthony Rendon (3 HR, 10 RBI).

