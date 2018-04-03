Shohei Ohtani hits first major league home run, receives silent treatment from teammates

Angels P/DH Shohei Ohtani made his home debut — as a DH — on Tuesday night against the Indians and he didn’t waste any time introducing himself to the L.A. faithful. The Angels had already scored a pair runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to Mike Trout‘s solo home run and Kole Calhoun‘s RBI single. The bases were loaded when Ohtani stepped in to face Josh Tomlin, who uncorked a wild pitch that allowed another run to score, breaking a 2-2 tie. With the count 2-2, Tomlin hung a curve that Ohtani promptly deposited over the fence in right-center field for a three-run homer, bumping the Angels’ lead to 6-2.
As Ohtani returned to the dugout, he expected to receive hearty congratulations from his teammate. Instead, he got the silent treatment.
Really cool baseball moment.
With the Brewers trailing 4-3 and down to his team’s last strike, Christian Yelich launched a game-tying solo home run to right-center field off of Cardinals reliever Dominic Leone. With the very next pitch, Ryan Braun walked the Brewers off winners with a solo home run to left-center against Leone.
Yelich was also responsible for kickstarting the Brewers’ rally in the eighth, when they scored twice to get back in the game. He led off the frame with a ground-rule double, then scored on a one-out single by Travis Shaw. Shaw later came around to score on a Jonathan Villar two-out single.
As Jon Morosi notes, Braun’s walk-off home run was his first since September 13, 2011, when he hit one off of Matt Lindstrom of the Rockies. The Brewers are now 4-1.
And as MLB Stat of the Day notes, Tuesday’s game between the Cardinals and Brewers was the first game in baseball history to both start and end with back-to-back home runs. The Cardinals’ Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham opened up the game with homers off of Brewers starter Chase Anderson.