Nelson Cruz placed on DL with sprained ankle

The Mariners placed DH Nelson Cruz on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 1, with a sprained right ankle.
Cruz’s injury was kind of dumb: he slipped on the dugout steps after hitting a home run in Saturday’s game against the Indians. At least its not super serious. Between the retroactive DL date and the fact that the Mariners are playing in San Francisco this week and don’t have a DH, the amount of missed game action will be pretty minimal.
Still: slipping on the dugout steps? Man.
The Yankees announced on Tuesday that the club claimed outfielder Trayce Thompson off waivers from the Dodgers. Pitcher Ben Heller was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to create room on the 40-man roster for Thompson.
Thompson, 27, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers at the end of spring training. He struggled in spring training, posting a .633 OPS in 48 plate appearances. And he struggled in 27 regular season games last year as well, posting a .483 OPS. As a minor leaguer, Thompson has put up decent power numbers and, at least a few years ago, showed the ability to swipe a few bases.
The Yankees are dealing with injuries to Aaron Hicks, Billy McKinney, and Jacoby Ellsbury, so the addition of Thompson helps them with depth.