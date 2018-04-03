Nelson Cruz placed on DL with sprained ankle

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Mariners placed DH Nelson Cruz on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 1, with a sprained right ankle.

Cruz’s injury was kind of dumb: he slipped on the dugout steps after hitting a home run in Saturday’s game against the Indians. At least its not super serious. Between the retroactive DL date and the fact that the Mariners are playing in San Francisco this week and don’t have a DH, the amount of missed game action will be pretty minimal.

Still: slipping on the dugout steps? Man.

