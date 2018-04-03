Kevin Kiermaier is going to slather his body with Vaseline for today’s game

A few years ago Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier blocked me on Twitter because I said that he wasn’t necessarily a household name among baseball fans. Which, at the time, he was not. Before he blocked me, though, he scrolled through my timeline and found a photo of me and my cats, which he proceeded to mock, because it’s apparently ridiculous for someone to have pet cats.
Just asking you keep that in mind when you hear what he’s planning to do today to deal with the bad weather in New York for this afternoon’s tilt against the Yankees:
If it was me I’d consider a base layer or two and maybe some hand warmers, but you do you, Kevin. Unlike some folks, I don’t judge.
Go greased lighting.
The Yankees have lost outfielders at an alarming pace this spring, which gave Jacoby Ellsbury a chance. Or at least it would have if he had not had a setback, which Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced today. Seems that Ellsbury hurt his hip while trying to come back from the oblique injury which caused him to go to the DL in the first pace.
Ellsbury lost the starting center field job to Aaron Hicks last season, but with Hicks, and his replacement, Billy McKinney, both going down to injury, Ellsbury stood to get some playing time and a chance to work more regularly into the Yankees’ outfield rotation if he had produced once he got it.
Ellsbury hit .264/.348/.402 with seven homers and 39 RBIs in 112 games last season. He’s guaranteed over $21 million a year for each of the next three seasons as part of a $153 million, seven-year contract he signed when he joined the Yankees before the 2014 season. There’s a $5 million buyout of his 2022 option.