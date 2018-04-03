Kevin Kiermaier is going to slather his body with Vaseline for today’s game

A few years ago Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier blocked me on Twitter because I said that he wasn’t necessarily a household name among baseball fans. Which, at the time, he was not. Before he blocked me, though, he scrolled through my timeline and found a photo of me and my cats, which he proceeded to mock, because it’s apparently ridiculous for someone to have pet cats.

Just asking you keep that in mind when you hear what he’s planning to do today to deal with the bad weather in New York for this afternoon’s tilt against the Yankees:

#Rays Kiermaier will try something new today to combat cold weather vs #Yankees – covering his whole body with Vaseline to serve as an extra layer against the wind. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 3, 2018

Ok, I asked Kevin Kiermaier about the vaseline. He’s serious about it, and said he’s heard from other guys who have tried it that it’s just another layer the cold and wind has to go through. If nothing else, he says he’ll be properly moisturized after the game. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) April 3, 2018

If it was me I’d consider a base layer or two and maybe some hand warmers, but you do you, Kevin. Unlike some folks, I don’t judge.

Go greased lighting.

Follow @craigcalcaterra