Jacoby Ellsbury has a setback

The Yankees have lost outfielders at an alarming pace this spring, which gave Jacoby Ellsbury a chance. Or at least it would have if he had not had a setback, which Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced today. Seems that Ellsbury hurt his hip while trying to come back from the oblique injury which caused him to go to the DL in the first pace.

Ellsbury lost the starting center field job to Aaron Hicks last season, but with Hicks, and his replacement, Billy McKinney, both going down to injury, Ellsbury stood to get some playing time and a chance to work more regularly into the Yankees’ outfield rotation if he had produced once he got it.

Ellsbury hit .264/.348/.402 with seven homers and 39 RBIs in 112 games last season. He’s guaranteed over $21 million a year for each of the next three seasons as part of a $153 million, seven-year contract he signed when he joined the Yankees before the 2014 season. There’s a $5 million buyout of his 2022 option.

