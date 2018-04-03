Diamondbacks to place Jake Lamb on disabled list with sprained left AC joint

The Diamondbacks announced on Tuesday that third baseman Jake Lamb will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder. Lamb had two incidents during Monday’s 15-inning game against the Dodgers that contributed to his injury. One was a diving catch and the other was on a slide into home plate.
In 20 plate appearances across the first four games of the 2018 season, Lamb is batting .278/.350/.333 with a double and five RBI.
Deven Marrero is in the Diamondbacks’ lineup playing third base in Lamb’s place on Tuesday. He figures to get most of the starts while Lamb is absent.
Update (7:02 PM ET): Evan Longoria broke two ignominious streaks at once. He got his first hit of the season and became the first non-Panik player to provide offense, sneaking a two-run home run over the fence in left field off of Gonzales in the seventh inning.
The Giants opened up the season with two 1-0 victories over the Dodgers. In both games, second baseman Joe Panik accounted for the lone run with a solo home run. His first was a fifth-inning shot off of Clayton Kershaw. In the second game, he broke a scoreless tie with a blast off of closer Kenley Jansen. Then the Giants were themselves shut out in the other two games of their four-game set against the Dodgers, losing 5-0 and 9-0.
On Tuesday, the Giants held their home opener against the Mariners. Things appeared to be heading in the direction of another shutout, as the Giants fell behind 4-0 after three and a half innings. In the fourth, Panik once again put the Giants on the board with a solo home run, this time off of Marco Gonzales. If you’re counting at home, the Giants have scored a grand total of three runs so far this season. Joe Panik has three solo home runs.
Indeed, Panik has really been the only Giants hitter who has been able to get things going. Buster Posey is not to be forgotten, as he entered Tuesday batting .308 with a pair of doubles. But newcomers Andrew McCutchen, Austin Jackson, and Evan Longoria were hitting .063, .083, and .000, respectively. Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt were batting .214 and .231, respectively. Yikes.