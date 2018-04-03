Diamondbacks to place Jake Lamb on disabled list with sprained left AC joint

Update (7:02 PM ET): Evan Longoria broke two ignominious streaks at once. He got his first hit of the season and became the first non-Panik player to provide offense, sneaking a two-run home run over the fence in left field off of Gonzales in the seventh inning.

The Giants opened up the season with two 1-0 victories over the Dodgers. In both games, second baseman Joe Panik accounted for the lone run with a solo home run. His first was a fifth-inning shot off of Clayton Kershaw. In the second game, he broke a scoreless tie with a blast off of closer Kenley Jansen. Then the Giants were themselves shut out in the other two games of their four-game set against the Dodgers, losing 5-0 and 9-0.

On Tuesday, the Giants held their home opener against the Mariners. Things appeared to be heading in the direction of another shutout, as the Giants fell behind 4-0 after three and a half innings. In the fourth, Panik once again put the Giants on the board with a solo home run, this time off of Marco Gonzales. If you’re counting at home, the Giants have scored a grand total of three runs so far this season. Joe Panik has three solo home runs.

Indeed, Panik has really been the only Giants hitter who has been able to get things going. Buster Posey is not to be forgotten, as he entered Tuesday batting .308 with a pair of doubles. But newcomers Andrew McCutchen, Austin Jackson, and Evan Longoria were hitting .063, .083, and .000, respectively. Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt were batting .214 and .231, respectively. Yikes.

