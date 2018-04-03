Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun hit back-to-back homers in ninth to complete Brewers’ comeback

With the Brewers trailing 4-3 and down to his team’s last strike, Christian Yelich launched a game-tying solo home run to right-center field off of Cardinals reliever Dominic Leone. With the very next pitch, Ryan Braun walked the Brewers off winners with a solo home run to left-center against Leone.

RYAN BRAUN WALKS IT OFF! pic.twitter.com/vxWYs3fgQQ — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 4, 2018

Yelich was also responsible for kickstarting the Brewers’ rally in the eighth, when they scored twice to get back in the game. He led off the frame with a ground-rule double, then scored on a one-out single by Travis Shaw. Shaw later came around to score on a Jonathan Villar two-out single.

As Jon Morosi notes, Braun’s walk-off home run was his first since September 13, 2011, when he hit one off of Matt Lindstrom of the Rockies. The Brewers are now 4-1.

And as MLB Stat of the Day notes, Tuesday’s game between the Cardinals and Brewers was the first game in baseball history to both start and end with back-to-back home runs. The Cardinals’ Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham opened up the game with homers off of Brewers starter Chase Anderson.

Follow @Baer_Bill