Cardinals place Jedd Gyorko on disabled list with hamstring injury

The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that third baseman Jedd Gyorko has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. Outfielder Harrison Bader has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

Gyorko left Monday’s game against the Brewers when he suffered the injury. In three games, Gyorko has two singles, a double, a walk, and a stolen base in eight plate appearances.

Bader, 23, debuted in the majors last year, posting a .659 in 92 plate appearances across 32 games.

Matt Carpenter will likely get most of the starts at third base while Gyorko is absent.

