Blue Jays are baseball’s oldest team; Phillies are youngest

By Craig CalcaterraApr 3, 2018, 8:15 AM EDT
The commissioner’s office released a summary of major league rosters by age yesterday. The Blue Jays — with an average age of 31.01 — is the oldest team in the bigs. The Phillies, at 26.92, are the youngest. Overall baseball’s average age is 28.91 years. That dropped from 29.13 at the start of the 20187 season.

Other teams over 30 besides Toronto: the Los Angeles Angels (30.32), Seattle Mariners (30.17), San Francisco Giants (30.15) and Cleveland Indians (30.08). The next few youngest teams after the Phillies: Cincinnati Reds (27.49), Miami Marlins (27.85), Pittsburgh Pirates (27.97), St. Louis Cardinals (28.02) and the New York Yankees (28.04).

There isn’t really much predictive value as far as team quality goes based on ages. Seems that there are just as many good and bad young and old teams. Youth in baseball correlates with cost more than anything.

Yankees claim Trayce Thompson off waivers from Dodgers

By Bill BaerApr 3, 2018, 5:32 PM EDT
The Yankees announced on Tuesday that the club claimed outfielder Trayce Thompson off waivers from the Dodgers. Pitcher Ben Heller was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to create room on the 40-man roster for Thompson.

Thompson, 27, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers at the end of spring training. He struggled in spring training, posting a .633 OPS in 48 plate appearances. And he struggled in 27 regular season games last year as well, posting a .483 OPS. As a minor leaguer, Thompson has put up decent power numbers and, at least a few years ago, showed the ability to swipe a few bases.

The Yankees are dealing with injuries to Aaron Hicks, Billy McKinney, and Jacoby Ellsbury, so the addition of Thompson helps them with depth.