Video: Rich Dauer throws out first pitch at Astros’ home opener

By Bill BaerApr 2, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
Rich Dauer served as the Astros’ first base coach as the club went on to win the World Series last year. He had a scary moment during the Astros’ championship parade, suffering an acute subdural hematoma that nearly killed him. In December, Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic wrote a must-read report of the events that transpired.

Doctors told Dauer’s wife Chris and their friends that he had about a three percent chance of survival. And even if he survived, there was a chance he would suffer brain damage.

Dauer had the honor of throwing out the first pitch before the Astros’ home opener against the Orioles on Monday night. Here’s the video of what was a very emotional moment:

The Astros’ championship banner unveiling didn’t go as smooth as anticipated

By Bill BaerApr 2, 2018, 7:43 PM EDT
The Astros kicked off their home opener not too long ago against the Orioles. Prior to the game, the Astros celebrated their 2017 World Series championship by unveiling a banner in left field. The unveiling didn’t go as smoothly as anticipated. A leafblower was involved. Some would say “starred.”

Here’s video:

Fortunately, the Astros’ offense is operating as smoothly as anticipated. After scoring 22 runs in their four-game series against the Rangers, the Astros opened up the first inning Monday night with a pair of doubles from George Springer and Alex Bregman, taking an early 1-0 lead on the O’s.