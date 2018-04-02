Video: Rich Dauer throws out first pitch at Astros’ home opener

Rich Dauer served as the Astros’ first base coach as the club went on to win the World Series last year. He had a scary moment during the Astros’ championship parade, suffering an acute subdural hematoma that nearly killed him. In December, Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic wrote a must-read report of the events that transpired.

Doctors told Dauer’s wife Chris and their friends that he had about a three percent chance of survival. And even if he survived, there was a chance he would suffer brain damage.

Dauer had the honor of throwing out the first pitch before the Astros’ home opener against the Orioles on Monday night. Here’s the video of what was a very emotional moment:

After nearly dying following the @astros’ World Series parade, retired 1B coach Rich Dauer returns to Houston to throw out tonight’s first pitch. pic.twitter.com/JW5m8hpLCs — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2018

