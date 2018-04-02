The Astros’ championship banner unveiling didn’t go as smooth as anticipated

The Astros kicked off their home opener not too long ago against the Orioles. Prior to the game, the Astros celebrated their 2017 World Series championship by unveiling a banner in left field. The unveiling didn’t go as smoothly as anticipated. A leafblower was involved. Some would say “starred.”

Here’s video, via Chris Grenham of SB Nation:

No one said unveiling a banner was easy, just ask the Houston Astros pic.twitter.com/ZUgKAFfto1 — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) April 2, 2018

Fortunately, the Astros’ offense is operating as smoothly as anticipated. After scoring 22 runs in their four-game series against the Rangers, the Astros opened up the first inning Monday night with a pair of doubles from George Springer and Alex Bregman, taking an early 1-0 lead on the O’s.

