Nationals place Matt Wieters on disabled list with mild oblique strain

By Bill BaerApr 2, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals have placed catcher Matt Wieters on the 10-day disabled list with a mild left oblique strain. Catcher Pedro Severino has been called up from Triple-A Syracuse and will back up Miguel Montero while Wieters is absent.

It’s not known exactly how Wieters suffered the injury. In the early going, Wieters has a single and two walks in nine plate appearances. He’s trying to rebound from a rough 2017 campaign, as he finished hitting .225/.288/.344 with 10 home runs and 52 RBI.

The Astros’ championship banner unveiling didn’t go as smooth as anticipated

By Bill BaerApr 2, 2018, 7:43 PM EDT
The Astros kicked off their home opener not too long ago against the Orioles. Prior to the game, the Astros celebrated their 2017 World Series championship by unveiling a banner in left field. The unveiling didn’t go as smoothly as anticipated. A leafblower was involved. Some would say “starred.”

Here’s video, via Chris Grenham of SB Nation:

Fortunately, the Astros’ offense is operating as smoothly as anticipated. After scoring 22 runs in their four-game series against the Rangers, the Astros opened up the first inning Monday night with a pair of doubles from George Springer and Alex Bregman, taking an early 1-0 lead on the O’s.