Nationals place Matt Wieters on disabled list with mild oblique strain

Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals have placed catcher Matt Wieters on the 10-day disabled list with a mild left oblique strain. Catcher Pedro Severino has been called up from Triple-A Syracuse and will back up Miguel Montero while Wieters is absent.
It’s not known exactly how Wieters suffered the injury. In the early going, Wieters has a single and two walks in nine plate appearances. He’s trying to rebound from a rough 2017 campaign, as he finished hitting .225/.288/.344 with 10 home runs and 52 RBI.
The Astros kicked off their home opener not too long ago against the Orioles. Prior to the game, the Astros celebrated their 2017 World Series championship by unveiling a banner in left field. The unveiling didn’t go as smoothly as anticipated. A leafblower was involved. Some would say “starred.”
Here’s video, via Chris Grenham of SB Nation:
Fortunately, the Astros’ offense is operating as smoothly as anticipated. After scoring 22 runs in their four-game series against the Rangers, the Astros opened up the first inning Monday night with a pair of doubles from George Springer and Alex Bregman, taking an early 1-0 lead on the O’s.