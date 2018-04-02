Nationals place Matt Wieters on disabled list with mild oblique strain

Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals have placed catcher Matt Wieters on the 10-day disabled list with a mild left oblique strain. Catcher Pedro Severino has been called up from Triple-A Syracuse and will back up Miguel Montero while Wieters is absent.

It’s not known exactly how Wieters suffered the injury. In the early going, Wieters has a single and two walks in nine plate appearances. He’s trying to rebound from a rough 2017 campaign, as he finished hitting .225/.288/.344 with 10 home runs and 52 RBI.

