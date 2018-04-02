Brian Blanco/Getty Images

MLB to formally warn Phillies over pitching change

By Bill BaerApr 2, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler messed up on Saturday when he attempted to bring in lefty reliever Hoby Milner even though Milner was literally just starting to get warmed up. Kapler stalled and Milner got a few warm-up pitches in before entering the game. Crew chief Jerry Layne allowed Milner five warm-up pitches on the mound, which upset Braves manager Brian Snitker, who then got ejected. Layne said he wanted to protect Milner’s health. The Phillies wound up getting destroyed that game anyway, losing 15-2.

MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reported on Sunday that Major League Baseball will officially warn the Phillies regarding that pitching change. MLB believes Layne handled the situation appropriately.

Kapler took full responsibility for the communication breakdown.

The Astros’ championship banner unveiling didn’t go as smooth as anticipated

By Bill BaerApr 2, 2018, 7:43 PM EDT
The Astros kicked off their home opener not too long ago against the Orioles. Prior to the game, the Astros celebrated their 2017 World Series championship by unveiling a banner in left field. The unveiling didn’t go as smoothly as anticipated. A leafblower was involved. Some would say “starred.”

Here’s video, via Chris Grenham of SB Nation:

Fortunately, the Astros’ offense is operating as smoothly as anticipated. After scoring 22 runs in their four-game series against the Rangers, the Astros opened up the first inning Monday night with a pair of doubles from George Springer and Alex Bregman, taking an early 1-0 lead on the O’s.