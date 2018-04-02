Dexter Fowler tweets “I will get a hit” 13 times, ends 0-for-13 skid

Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler hasn’t had the best start to the 2018 season, going 0-for-13 in 14 plate appearances entering Monday’s action. Before the Cardinals’ afternoon affair in Milwaukee against the Brewers, Fowler tweeted “I will get a hit” 13 times.

I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. — Dexter Fowler #25 (@DexterFowler) April 2, 2018

It worked. After flying out to lead off Monday’s game, Fowler singled in a run in the third inning to break his hitless skid. It was his only hit on the afternoon, finishing 1-for-5 in the Cardina’s 8-4 win over the Brewers. So he’s now 1-for-18 on the season, still not great. But better than 0-for-18!

Fowler’s success inspired other struggling hitters to try their hand.

Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez is 0-for-12:

My turn: I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. https://t.co/tKVzv9SSM5 — Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) April 2, 2018

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick is 0-for-7:

I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) April 2, 2018

If both hitters end their respective skids tonight, we may have a trend on our hands. The other players hitless with double-digit at-bats are Evan Longoria (15 AB), Chris Davis (12 AB), Jose Peraza (12 AB), Andrew Benintendi (11 AB), Robinson Chirinos (11 AB), Ryon Healy (11 AB), Logan Morrison (11 AB), and Logan Forsythe (10 AB).

