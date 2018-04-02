Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bryce Harper reached base in eight consecutive plate appearances

Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper had quite an afternoon in Sunday’s series finale against the Reds. He went 2-for-4, hitting a pair of solo home runs and drawing a walk in his last three plate appearances. The second homer came immediately after a Reds fan heckled him by yelling “Overrated!”

Harper stayed hot on Monday, at least when the Braves would allow him to swing the bat. Harper drilled a three-run home run in the second inning and drew four walks in his first five plate appearances. He grounded out with the bases loaded to end the top of the ninth, which also ended his streak of reaching base consecutively. He had drawn five walks and hit three home runs over a span of eight trips to the plate. Harper had also homered in three consecutive at-bats prior to the ground out.

Not even Braves fans could resist calling him overrated, as heard in this clip posted by Jake Russell of the Washington Post:

That, by the way, was four innings after Harper hit his three-run jack. Through the first four games, Harper is batting a cool .415/.550/1.167. The Nationals are 4-0 after beating the Braves 8-1 on Monday.

Video: Rich Dauer throws out first pitch at Astros’ home opener

Rich Dauer served as the Astros’ first base coach as the club went on to win the World Series last year. He had a scary moment during the Astros’ championship parade, suffering an acute subdural hematoma that nearly killed him. In December, Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic wrote a must-read report of the events that transpired.

Doctors told Dauer’s wife Chris and their friends that he had about a three percent chance of survival. And even if he survived, there was a chance he would suffer brain damage.

Dauer had the honor of throwing out the first pitch before the Astros’ home opener against the Orioles on Monday night. Here’s the video of what was a very emotional moment: