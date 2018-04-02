Bryce Harper reached base in eight consecutive plate appearances

Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper had quite an afternoon in Sunday’s series finale against the Reds. He went 2-for-4, hitting a pair of solo home runs and drawing a walk in his last three plate appearances. The second homer came immediately after a Reds fan heckled him by yelling “Overrated!”

Harper stayed hot on Monday, at least when the Braves would allow him to swing the bat. Harper drilled a three-run home run in the second inning and drew four walks in his first five plate appearances. He grounded out with the bases loaded to end the top of the ninth, which also ended his streak of reaching base consecutively. He had drawn five walks and hit three home runs over a span of eight trips to the plate. Harper had also homered in three consecutive at-bats prior to the ground out.

Not even Braves fans could resist calling him overrated, as heard in this clip posted by Jake Russell of the Washington Post:

Even after hitting a three-run home run tonight, Braves fans chant "overrated!" with Bryce Harper at the plate pic.twitter.com/VsgnaTSnca — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) April 3, 2018

That, by the way, was four innings after Harper hit his three-run jack. Through the first four games, Harper is batting a cool .415/.550/1.167. The Nationals are 4-0 after beating the Braves 8-1 on Monday.

Follow @Baer_Bill