Weird: Six teams have Sunday off

The baseball schedule is pretty predictable. For the most part everyone plays on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with Mondays and Thursdays being travel days or days off for a few clubs. There are some variations throughout the season, but it’s unusual to not see all 30 teams in action on non-Mondays and non-Thursdays, especially on the weekend.

Today, though, there will only be 24 teams in action. The Braves, Phillies, Padres, Brewers, Rockies and Diamondbacks are all idle. Lazy Sunday, amirite?

A lot of teams build in a day off during their opening series of the season in the event they have to call for a rainout. The Braves, apparently confident they’d get Thursday’s game in, instead chose Friday for a day off in order to allow them to be home Sunday. That affected the Phillies too, of course. The Padres never have to worry about weather in San Diego, but they asked for the off-day in the schedule because Easter is often a low-gate day for them when played at home. I couldn’t find an explanation for the Rockies and Diamondbacks, but I presume the reasoning was similar.

Thanks to the rain in Detroit we get a doubleheader, giving us 13 contests instead of just 12, but it’s still rather weird not to see everyone playing on a Sunday.

UPDATE: Make that 12 contests featuring 22 teams:

The Royals-White Sox game has been postponed. Day-Night DH on April 28. — Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) April 1, 2018

Follow @craigcalcaterra