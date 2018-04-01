Video: Reds fan calls Bryce Harper “overrated,” then watches Harper hit second homer of the day

One Reds fan had particularly bad timing during Sunday’s matinee against the Nationals. Harper, who had already blasted a solo home run in the sixth inning, was facing reliever Raisel Iglesias with his team leading 5-3 in the ninth. With the count 2-2, the fan yelled “Overrated!” at Harper, who proceeded to drive an Iglesias fastball out to left-center field for his second solo homer of the day.
Harper also drew a walk, finishing 2-for-4 on the afternoon. The Nationals won 6-5, completing a series sweep of the Reds to open the 2018 regular season 3-0.
Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani impressed in his first start in the majors, facing the Athletics on Sunday afternoon in Oakland. The right-hander went six innings, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts. All three runs came on Matt Chapman‘s three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning. Ohtani was otherwise dominant.
As Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports notes, Ohtani threw 39 fastballs, averaging just under 98 MPH. He reached 100 MPH three times and 99 nine times. Across all 92 pitches, he made batters whiff 18 times. Five of those whiffs came on his splitter.
Ohtani collected his first major league hit in his first at-bat on Opening Day, when he was in the lineup as a DH.