The Diamondbacks place Yasmany Tomas on outright waivers

Yasmany Tomas signed a six-year, $68 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks back in December 2014. There’s still $42 million left on the deal. The Diamondbacks don’t care. They’re all but done with him: last night they placed him on outright waivers.

Maybe not totally done with him, as this move merely takes him off the 40-man roster. But in the extraordinarily likelihood that no one claims him and his large contract, he’ll not be occupying anything but the Dbacks’ financial ledger and there’ll be no pressure to play him. He was already optioned to Reno and now it looks like he’ll be there for the long haul. Or until Arizona releases him.

Tomas lost his starting role in the outfield when the D-Backs acquired Steven Souza from the Rays. He was no more a part of their plans when Souza went down to injury toward the end of spring training despite hitting pretty well in Cactus League play. Last season, Tomas hit a mere .241/.294/.464 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 180 plate appearances. while playing below average defense.

