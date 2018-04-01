The Diamondbacks place Yasmany Tomas on outright waivers

Yasmany Tomas signed a six-year, $68 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks back in December 2014. There’s still $42 million left on the deal. The Diamondbacks don’t care. They’re all but done with him: last night they placed him on outright waivers.
Maybe not totally done with him, as this move merely takes him off the 40-man roster. But in the extraordinarily likelihood that no one claims him and his large contract, he’ll not be occupying anything but the Dbacks’ financial ledger and there’ll be no pressure to play him. He was already optioned to Reno and now it looks like he’ll be there for the long haul. Or until Arizona releases him.
Tomas lost his starting role in the outfield when the D-Backs acquired Steven Souza from the Rays. He was no more a part of their plans when Souza went down to injury toward the end of spring training despite hitting pretty well in Cactus League play. Last season, Tomas hit a mere .241/.294/.464 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 180 plate appearances. while playing below average defense.
The baseball schedule is pretty predictable. For the most part everyone plays on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with Mondays and Thursdays being travel days or days off for a few clubs. There are some variations throughout the season, but it’s unusual to not see all 30 teams in action on non-Mondays and non-Thursdays, especially on the weekend.
Today, though, there will only be 24 teams in action. The Braves, Phillies, Padres, Brewers, Rockies and Diamondbacks are all idle. Lazy Sunday, amirite?
A lot of teams build in a day off during their opening series of the season in the event they have to call for a rainout. The Braves, apparently confident they’d get Thursday’s game in, instead chose Friday for a day off in order to allow them to be home Sunday. That affected the Phillies too, of course. The Padres never have to worry about weather in San Diego, but they asked for the off-day in the schedule because Easter is often a low-gate day for them when played at home. I couldn’t find an explanation for the Rockies and Diamondbacks, but I presume the reasoning was similar.
Thanks to the rain in Detroit we get a doubleheader, giving us 13 contests instead of just 12, but it’s still rather weird not to see everyone playing on a Sunday.
UPDATE: Make that 12 contests featuring 22 teams: