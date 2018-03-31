Report: Yankees sign Oliver Perez to minor leage deal

Marc Carig of The Athletic reports that the Yankees have inked free agent reliever Oliver Perez to a minor league deal. He stands to make just over $1 million if he earns a spot on the major league roster this season. The team has yet to confirm the signing.

Perez, 36, was released by the Reds earlier this month. The veteran left-hander signed on with the club back in February and disappointed in a handful of Cactus League performances, racking up 10 runs, three homers, four walks and nine strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. He fared little better in the majors last year, however, and finished off a two-year run with the Nationals by turning in a 4.64 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 10.6 SO/9 over 33 innings.

Per Carig, the signing was hastened by a groin injury to rookie right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. Gallegos, 26, is currently ranked no. 22 in the Yankees’ system. He got his first taste of the big leagues in 2017, delivering a 4.86 ERA, 2.2 BB/9 and 9.7 SO/9 in 20 1/3 innings with the team. He’s expected to start the season on the disabled list, which would give Perez the opening he needs to secure a role on the Yankees’ major league roster this spring.