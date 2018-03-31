Reds sign Yovani Gallardo

The Reds signed free agent right-hander Yovani Gallardo to a one-year deal on Saturday, according to a team announcement. Terms of the contract have yet to be released, but Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that the righty will received $750,000 in guaranteed money and stands to make up to $1 million with additional incentives. The Reds optioned fellow right-hander Zack Weiss to Triple-A Louisville and DFA’d catcher Stuart Turner in order to clear roster space for Gallardo.

It’s been something of a tumultuous offseason for the 32-year-old Gallardo, who inked a one-year, $2 million deal with the Brewers in December and was in the middle of transitioning to a relief role when manager Craig Counsell decided to leave him off the Opening Day roster — both in order to free up more room in the bullpen and because Gallardo had latched onto a 4.73 ERA through his first 13 1/3 innings in camp. He re-entered free agency following his release from the club last Monday, though he’s still expected to collect the $500,000 he was guaranteed in his initial deal with them. Spring training woes aside, the veteran right-hander is coming off of a rough year with the Mariners, one in which he labored through 22 starts and six relief appearances, collecting a 5-10 record, 5.72 ERA, 4.1 BB/9 and 6.5 SO/9 through 130 2/3 innings.

While it certainly seems like the Reds could use some bullpen depth this spring, especially with Michael Lorenzen (right shoulder strain) and David Hernandez (right shoulder inflammation) sidelined indefinitely, Reds manager Bryan Price declined to define Gallardo’s new role on the team. “Right now, all those guys pitch when we need them,” he told reporters Saturday. “We don’t want to define roles so much. […] He’ll pitch when I need him to pitch. I’ve got great feedback on what kind of guy he is from a competitive standpoint. I think we’ve got a good one here.”