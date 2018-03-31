Cardinals sign Greg Holland to one-year, $14 million deal

Three days into the 2018 season, the Cardinals finally have themselves a closer. Free agent reliever Greg Holland signed a one-year, $14 million pact with the team, according to an announcement made Saturday. An additional report from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand suggests that Holland will be eligible to earn awards-based incentives, though the specifics of that agreement are not yet known. Since the righty rejected the $17.4 million qualifying offer issued by the Rockies last fall, the Cardinals will be forced to relinquish their second-round pick in the 2018 draft and $500,000 of international bonus pool funds.
Holland, 32, is on the cusp of his eighth season in the majors. While he’s five years removed from his peak performance with the Royals in 2013 — which saw him deliver a career-best 47 saves, sub-2.00 ERA, and 3.0 fWAR — he still has something to bring to the table. The right-hander bounced back in 2017 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and polished off his one-year gig in Colorado with a 3.61 ERA, 4.1 BB/9 and 11.0 SO/9 in 57 1/3 innings. He also led the NL with 58 games finished and 41 saves.
The right-hander may not be immediately useful to the club, especially after spending most of the long, fruitless offseason waiting for a multiyear offer to roll in. As he shakes off the rust and prepares to assume the closer spot — which could happen as soon as Thursday — the Cardinals will continue to roll with a combination of Dominic Leone, Tyler Lyons, Jordan Hicks and Mike Mayers as needed.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Alex Reyes was shifted from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Reyes missed the 2017 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and is still working his way back to the mound. He pitched to a 1.57 ERA, 4.5 BB/9 and 10.2 SO/9 in 46 innings for the club during his rookie season in 2016.
The Reds signed free agent right-hander Yovani Gallardo to a one-year deal on Saturday, according to a team announcement. Terms of the contract have yet to be released, but Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that the righty will received $750,000 in guaranteed money and stands to make up to $1 million with additional incentives. The Reds optioned fellow right-hander Zack Weiss to Triple-A Louisville and DFA’d catcher Stuart Turner in order to clear roster space for Gallardo.
It’s been something of a tumultuous offseason for the 32-year-old Gallardo, who inked a one-year, $2 million deal with the Brewers in December and was in the middle of transitioning to a relief role when manager Craig Counsell decided to leave him off the Opening Day roster — both in order to free up more room in the bullpen and because Gallardo had latched onto a 4.73 ERA through his first 13 1/3 innings in camp. He re-entered free agency following his release from the club last Monday, though he’s still expected to collect the $500,000 he was guaranteed in his initial deal with them. Spring training woes aside, the veteran right-hander is coming off of a rough year with the Mariners, one in which he labored through 22 starts and six relief appearances, collecting a 5-10 record, 5.72 ERA, 4.1 BB/9 and 6.5 SO/9 through 130 2/3 innings.
While it certainly seems like the Reds could use some bullpen depth this spring, especially with Michael Lorenzen (right shoulder strain) and David Hernandez (right shoulder inflammation) sidelined indefinitely, Reds manager Bryan Price declined to define Gallardo’s new role on the team. “Right now, all those guys pitch when we need them,” he told reporters Saturday. “We don’t want to define roles so much. […] He’ll pitch when I need him to pitch. I’ve got great feedback on what kind of guy he is from a competitive standpoint. I think we’ve got a good one here.”