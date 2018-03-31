Billy McKinney placed on 10-day disabled list with shoulder sprain

UPDATE, 6:59 PM ET: The Yankees placed McKinney on the 10-day disabled list and recalled Miguel Andujar to claim his roster spot.
Disaster struck in the first inning of Saturday’s contest between the Yankees and Blue Jays. Yankees left fielder fielder Billy McKinney, newly recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to cover for an injured Aaron Hicks, tracked a Josh Donaldson fly ball to left-center field and jammed his left shoulder into the fence at full force. He exited the field with trainers shortly after the crash and was later diagnosed with a left shoulder AC sprain.
Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, McKinney was seen by an orthopedist in Toronto and his X-rays returned negative. That doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods quite yet, though. The team has yet to disclose the severity of his injury or his projected timetable for a return to the field.
Right now, their biggest concern will be filling another void in the outfield. Hoch points out that there are no more reserve outfielders lingering on the 40-man roster and, with Jacoby Ellsbury sidelined on the 10-day disabled list until April 5 — and Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier out even longer — they’ll need to continue thinking outside the box to fill the holes in the roster. Ronald Torreyes, Tyler Wade and Tyler Austin all seem to be potential emergency outfield candidates for the time being, with Brandon Drury as a distant fourth.
Giants minor league reliever Julian Fernandez is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. The club selected Fernandez from the Rockies with their second pick in the Rule 5 Draft this past December and were hoping to advance him through their farm system over the 2018 season. Instead, the 22-year-old landed on the 60-day disabled list after getting diagnosed with a right UCL strain last week.
The young right-hander has already spent five seasons in the minors after signing with the Rockies out of the Dominican Republic in 2012. He last appeared with the Rockies’ Single-A affiliate in 2017 and finished the year with a 3.26 ERA, 2.8 BB/9 and 8.8 SO/9 through 58 innings. This appears to be the first major surgery of his professional career to date.
Given that Fernandez will need to remain on the major league disabled list for the foreseeable future, he’ll also accumulate a year of service time and receive a league-minimum $545,000 salary during his lengthy recovery process. Per Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, that extra $500,000+ will count against the Giants’ $197 million luxury tax threshold. Were it not for the unique circumstances of the right-hander’s injury, it seems unlikely that the team would have parted with the money at all, even for a triple-digit-tossing Rule 5 pick with an impressive (if inconsistent) track record in the minors.