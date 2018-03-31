Billy McKinney forced to exit Yankees game with a left shoulder AC sprain

Disaster struck in the first inning of Saturday’s contest between the Yankees and Blue Jays. Yankees left fielder fielder Billy McKinney, newly recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to cover for an injured Aaron Hicks, tracked a Josh Donaldson fly ball to left-center field and jammed his left shoulder into the fence at full force. He exited the field with trainers shortly after the crash and was later diagnosed with a left shoulder AC sprain.

Billy McKinney is shaken up after a nasty collision with the left field wall. pic.twitter.com/6lOLL7V3wh — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 31, 2018

Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, McKinney was seen by an orthopedist in Toronto and his X-rays returned negative. That doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods quite yet, though. The team has yet to disclose the severity of his injury or his projected timetable for a return to the field.

Right now, their biggest concern will be filling another void in the outfield. Hoch points out that there are no more reserve outfielders lingering on the 40-man roster and, with Jacoby Ellsbury sidelined on the 10-day disabled list until April 5 — and Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier out even longer — they’ll need to continue thinking outside the box to fill the holes in the roster. Ronald Torreyes, Tyler Wade and Tyler Austin all seem to be potential emergency outfield candidates for the time being, with Brandon Drury as a distant fourth.