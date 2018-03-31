Angels place Ian Kinsler on 10-day disabled list with groin strain

The Angels placed second baseman Ian Kinsler on the 10-day disabled list with a left adductor strain on Saturday. The team has not yet revealed how severe the injury is nor how long Kinsler will be out of commission. They recalled infielder Nolan Fontana from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill his roster spot.

Kinsler was initially diagnosed with groin tightness last Tuesday, but appeared to work through the issue and was cleared to start against the Athletics during the Angels’ second game of the season on Friday. He was held back in the ninth inning — per manager Mike Scioscia’s postgame comments, the veteran infielder felt “a little fatigue” and wanted to play it safe — and was expected to stay off the field during Saturday’s game, even before he landed on the disabled list. While no immediate issue surfaced following the Angels’ 2-1 win over the A’s, it’s clear that this is a more serious injury than was first reported.

In the meantime, newly-converted third baseman Zack Cozart is slated to replace Kinsler at the keystone, with both Fontana and Jefry Marte as potential backups around the infield. It will be the second position change for the 32-year-old Cozart, who moved from short to the hot corner this spring after the Angels targeted Kinsler in a trade with the Tigers.