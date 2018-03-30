Yankees place Aaron Hicks on disabled list with intercostal muscle strain

The New York Yankees just announced that they have placed outfielder Aaron Hicks on the 10-day disabled list with a right intercostal muscle strain. They have called up outfielder Billy McKinney from Scranton to take his place on the roster.

Hicks went 2-for-4 in yesterday’s opener in Toronto. He was not reported to have been hurt during or immediately after the game — the pic above was taken after the final out, so he felt decent enough then, it seems — so it’s unclear when he sustained the injury. An intercostal strain is a strain of the muscles in the ribs. It could’ve happened on a swing. It may not have gotten sore until hours after the game or even this morning.

Hicks joins outfielders Jacoby Ellsbury, who has a right oblique strain, and Clint Frazier, who has a concussion on the Yankees’ DL. One game in and outfield depth is already a problem. In the meantime, Aaron Boone could slide Brett Gardner over from left field to center and move Giancarlo Stanton out of the DH slot and into left field. Guess we’ll know at game time.

