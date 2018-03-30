Troy Tulowitzki will undergo surgery to remove bone spurs in his heels

Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki will miss at least eight weeks of the 2018 season after undergoing surgery to remove “bilateral heel bone spurs” in both of his feet, the team announced Friday. Tulowitzki was officially placed on the 60-day disabled list on Thursday and is scheduled to undergo treatment on Monday. He’s expected to spend six of the eight weeks rehabbing off the field.
Bone spurs have been a chronic irritant for the 33-year-old infielder over the past decade, albeit never to the point where they required surgical removal. This time, they developed in his right heel prior to spring training and lingered for several weeks, effectively keeping him off the field and out of any Grapefruit League games. Club GM Ross Atkins told reporters Friday that he believed Tulowitzki was making progress with the issue during camp, but supported the shortstop’s decision to undergo surgery after the spurs began to surface in his left heel as well. “We had five ankle/foot specialists talk to him,” Atkins said. “Three different physical meetings with specialists. At this point, without conservative treatment working, this is the next step.”
This will be the second straight season in which Tulowitzki has been sidelined with a serious injury and lengthy recovery process. He spent 65 days on the disabled list in 2017 after tripping over C.J. Cron‘s foot and spraining his right ankle. The veteran shortstop finished the year with just 66 games under his belt and slashed .249/.300/.378 with seven home runs in 260 PA for the club. Until he’s healthy enough to resume his post, the Blue Jays will continue to utilize a combination of Aledmys Diaz and Gift Ngoepe in his place.
The Tigers and Pirates played a tense game on Friday afternoon, one that eventually fell 13-10 in the Pirates’ favor following two four-run, ninth-inning rallies, an alarming injury to home plate umpire Mike Everitt, and Gregory Polanco‘s game-winning, three-run shot in the 13th. The real drama unfolded in the 10th inning, however. With the score knotted 10-10 and Nicholas Castellanos standing on second base, JaCoby Jones bounced a two-out single into left field. Castellanos charged toward home plate as left fielder Corey Dickerson fired the ball to catcher Francisco Cervelli. The tag was applied too late, Castellanos slid safely across the plate, and the Tigers swarmed the field to celebrate their first win of the year.
Or so they thought. Almost four minutes later, the Pirates’ challenge and subsequent replay review revealed that Cervelli had caught Castellanos just as he crossed the plate, nullifying the game-winning single, ending the inning and sending the game to the 11th. (And inspiring Ron Gardenhire’s first ejection since 2014.)
The game wouldn’t break in the Tigers’ favor again. The 11th and 12th passed uneventfully, and the Pirates took the lead again in the 13th following back-to-back singles from Adam Frazier and Josh Harrison and a 416-foot moonshot off the bat of Polanco. JaCoby Jones and James McCann eked out a pair of base hits in the bottom of the inning, but were left stranded after Pittsburgh’s Steven Brault whiffed Mikie Mahtook and Jose Iglesias to end the game.
The Tigers and Pirates will meet on Saturday for the second game in this series. Michael Fulmer and Trevor Williams are expected to take the mound and pitch a dual no-hitter, as a cumulative 13 relievers were expended during Friday’s five-hour, 27-minute affair.