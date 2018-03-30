The Yankees could use Aaron Judge in center field

Put plainly: The Yankees are running out of centerfield options. Both Jacoby Ellsbury and Aaron Hicks are on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain and strained right intercostal muscle, respectively, while manager Aaron Boone appears wary of making Brett Gardner play three straight games on turf as the club finishes off their series in Toronto this week. That leaves 25-year-old corner outfielder Judge, who has yet to play a single major league game at the position.
Judge isn’t totally unfamiliar with the position; as he told reporters Friday, he saw significant time in both center and left field during his college days. Professionally, he’s racked up just 11 total games in center, the last of which came during a three-game stint in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre during 2016. “I’m familiar with it all,” he said. “I’m primarily a center fielder, but I’ll stay in right or left, it doesn’t matter.”
It doesn’t look to be a permanent switch for the outfielder, however, just one that’s long enough to cover Hicks and Ellsbury’s absences. Rookie outfielder Billy McKinney was called up from Triple-A to provide some depth at the outfield corners, and Ronald Torreyes and Tyler Wade have also been mentioned as possible fallbacks. McKinney made his big league debut on Friday and contributed two defensive plays and his first career hit during the Yankees’ 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.
Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki will miss at least eight weeks of the 2018 season after undergoing surgery to remove “bilateral heel bone spurs” in both of his feet, the team announced Friday. Tulowitzki was officially placed on the 60-day disabled list on Thursday and is scheduled to undergo treatment on Monday. He’s expected to spend six of the eight weeks rehabbing off the field.
Bone spurs have been a chronic irritant for the 33-year-old infielder over the past decade, albeit never to the point where they required surgical removal. This time, they developed in his right heel prior to spring training and lingered for several weeks, effectively keeping him off the field and out of any Grapefruit League games. Club GM Ross Atkins told reporters Friday that he believed Tulowitzki was making progress with the issue during camp, but supported the shortstop’s decision to undergo surgery after the spurs began to surface in his left heel as well. “We had five ankle/foot specialists talk to him,” Atkins said. “Three different physical meetings with specialists. At this point, without conservative treatment working, this is the next step.”
This will be the second straight season in which Tulowitzki has been sidelined with a serious injury and lengthy recovery process. He spent 65 days on the disabled list in 2017 after tripping over C.J. Cron‘s foot and spraining his right ankle. The veteran shortstop finished the year with just 66 games under his belt and slashed .249/.300/.378 with seven home runs in 260 PA for the club. Until he’s healthy enough to resume his post, the Blue Jays will continue to utilize a combination of Aledmys Diaz and Gift Ngoepe in his place.