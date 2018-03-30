Scott Kingery to make his major league debut tonight

Gabe Kapler, eager to change the subject from yesterday’s Phillies collapse and loss, has posted his lineup for tonight’s game against the Braves. The main draw: rookie Scott Kingery will make his big league debut and play third base, batting in the sixth slot against Braves righty Mike Foltynewicz.

The Phillies signed Kingery to a six-year $24 million contract with three team options just before the season started. That allowed them to forego the ritual of keeping him down in the minors for a few weeks to ensure some extra team control and cost savings. As such, their top prospect — who hit a combined .304/.359/.530 with 18 home runs and 29 stolen bases in 603 plate appearances in Double- and Triple-A last year — began the season on the big league roster.

Kingery is naturally a second baseman, but the presence of Cesar Hernandez keeps him off of the keystone. Today he’ll take Maikel Franco‘s place at third, which is where you have to imagine the Phillies’ brass imagine seeing him play most of the time.

