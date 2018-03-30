Record thirty-three homers hit on Opening Day

Bill talked about the walkoffs which occurred on Opening Day but there were a ton of homers of all kinds yesterday. Thirty-three in all, in fact, which is a record for Opening Day.
Thirty-two of those thirty-three were smacked over the fence and one, by Boston’s Eduardo Nunez, stayed in the park. Three players hit multiple homers: Matt Davidson of the White Sox with three and Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees and Tim Anderson of the White Sox with two. In light of that you will not be surprised to hear that the White Sox, who hit six home runs in their 14-7 win over the Royals, tied the major league record for most home runs on Opening Day, previously set by the 1988 New York Mets.
Last year, of course, we saw a new record set for league-wide homers at 6,104. The previous high — 5,693 in the year 2000 — was broken with 12 days left in the season.
Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki will miss at least eight weeks of the 2018 season after undergoing surgery to remove “bilateral heel bone spurs” in both of his feet, the team announced Friday. Tulowitzki was officially placed on the 60-day disabled list on Thursday and is scheduled to undergo treatment on Monday. He’s expected to spend six of the eight weeks rehabbing off the field.
Bone spurs have been a chronic irritant for the 33-year-old infielder over the past decade, albeit never to the point where they required surgical removal. This time, they developed in his right heel prior to spring training and lingered for several weeks, effectively keeping him off the field and out of any Grapefruit League games. Club GM Ross Atkins told reporters Friday that he believed Tulowitzki was making progress with the issue during camp, but supported the shortstop’s decision to undergo surgery after the spurs began to surface in his left heel as well. “We had five ankle/foot specialists talk to him,” Atkins said. “Three different physical meetings with specialists. At this point, without conservative treatment working, this is the next step.”
This will be the second straight season in which Tulowitzki has been sidelined with a serious injury and lengthy recovery process. He spent 65 days on the disabled list in 2017 after tripping over C.J. Cron‘s foot and spraining his right ankle. The veteran shortstop finished the year with just 66 games under his belt and slashed .249/.300/.378 with seven home runs in 260 PA for the club. Until he’s healthy enough to resume his post, the Blue Jays will continue to utilize a combination of Aledmys Diaz and Gift Ngoepe in his place.