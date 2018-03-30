Josh Donaldson to DH for a few days

Yesterday we saw Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson make some awkward throws to first base and, afterward, learned that he was suffering from “dead arm.” Today his manager said that Donaldson is not going to play third base for a while.

Appearing on MLB Network Radio, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Donaldson will DH the next few days as he recovers from his arm is . . . brought back from the dead? Hmm, maybe we need to find a new name for this ailment.

In any event. Yangervis Solarte will play third while Donaldson is at designated hitter and Kendrys Morales, who I’m pretty sure hasn’t owned a glove since Obama’s first term, rides some pine.

Follow @craigcalcaterra