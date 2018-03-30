A record thirty-three home runs were hit on Opening Day

Bill talked about the walkoffs which occurred on Opening Day but there were a ton of homers of all kinds yesterday. Thirty-three in all, in fact, which is a record for Opening Day.

Thirty-two of those thirty-three were smacked over the fence and one, by Boston’s Eduardo Nunez, stayed in the park. Three players hit multiple homers: Matt Davidson of the White Sox with three and Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees and Tim Anderson of the White Sox with two. In light of that you will not be surprised to hear that the White Sox, who hit six home runs in their 14-7 win over the Royals, tied the major league record for most home runs on Opening Day, previously set by the 1988 New York Mets.

Last year, of course, we saw a new record set for league-wide homers at 6,104. The previous high — 5,693 in the year 2000 — was broken with 12 days left in the season.

