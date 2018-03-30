A record thirty-three home runs were hit on Opening Day

Bill talked about the walkoffs which occurred on Opening Day but there were a ton of homers of all kinds yesterday. Thirty-three in all, in fact, which is a record for Opening Day.
Thirty-two of those thirty-three were smacked over the fence and one, by Boston’s Eduardo Nunez, stayed in the park. Three players hit multiple homers: Matt Davidson of the White Sox with three and Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees and Tim Anderson of the White Sox with two. In light of that you will not be surprised to hear that the White Sox, who hit six home runs in their 14-7 win over the Royals, tied the major league record for most home runs on Opening Day, previously set by the 1988 New York Mets.
Last year, of course, we saw a new record set for league-wide homers at 6,104. The previous high — 5,693 in the year 2000 — was broken with 12 days left in the season.
The New York Yankees just announced that they have placed outfielder Aaron Hicks on the 10-day disabled list with a right intercostal muscle strain. They have called up outfielder Billy McKinney from Scranton to take his place on the roster.
Hicks went 2-for-4 in yesterday’s opener in Toronto. He was not reported to have been hurt during or immediately after the game — the pic above was taken after the final out, so he felt decent enough then, it seems — so it’s unclear when he sustained the injury. An intercostal strain is a strain of the muscles in the ribs. It could’ve happened on a swing. It may not have gotten sore until hours after the game or even this morning.
Hicks joins outfielders Jacoby Ellsbury, who has a right oblique strain, and Clint Frazier, who has a concussion on the Yankees’ DL. One game in and outfield depth is already a problem. In the meantime, Aaron Boone could slide Brett Gardner over from left field to center and move Giancarlo Stanton out of the DH slot and into left field. Guess we’ll know at game time.