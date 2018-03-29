Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Video: Blue Jays retire Roy Halladay’s No. 32

By Bill BaerMar 29, 2018, 4:03 PM EDT
As planned, the Blue Jays retired Roy Hallday’s No. 32 at the Rogers Centre on Opening Day on Thursday. Sportsnet has the video:

Halladay died at the age of 40 in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida last November 7. The right-hander spent 12 of his 16 seasons in the majors with the Blue Jays, winning 148 games as well as a Cy Young Award along with six All-Star nominations.

In honor of Halladay’s memory, the Blue Jays did not have anyone throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Halladay was traded to the Phillies ahead of the 2010 season, winning the NL Cy Young that year and helping them return to the postseason. He retired after the 2013 season. The Phillies plan to induct him into their Wall of Fame at Citizens Bank Park on August 4 later this season.

Shohei Ohtani singles in first major league at-bat

By Bill BaerMar 29, 2018, 5:26 PM EDT
Shohei Ohtanij, in the lineup as a DH, singled in his first major league at-bat on Opening Day Thursday against the Athletics. He swung at a first-pitch fastball from starter Kendall Graveman. The single put runners on first and second with two outs for Martin Maldonado, who then hit an RBI ground-rule double to push the Angels’ lead to 2-0.

Ohtani grounded out in his second at-bat to end the fourth inning.