Video: Blue Jays retire Roy Halladay’s No. 32

As planned, the Blue Jays retired Roy Hallday’s No. 32 at the Rogers Centre on Opening Day on Thursday. Sportsnet has the video:

Roy Halladay joins the Level of Excellence and has his No. 32 retired by the #BlueJays. #DocForever pic.twitter.com/4F4Mqw4xcS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 29, 2018

Halladay died at the age of 40 in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida last November 7. The right-hander spent 12 of his 16 seasons in the majors with the Blue Jays, winning 148 games as well as a Cy Young Award along with six All-Star nominations.

In honor of Halladay’s memory, the Blue Jays did not have anyone throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Halladay was traded to the Phillies ahead of the 2010 season, winning the NL Cy Young that year and helping them return to the postseason. He retired after the 2013 season. The Phillies plan to induct him into their Wall of Fame at Citizens Bank Park on August 4 later this season.

