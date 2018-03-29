Shohei Ohtani to DH for the Angels on Opening Day

The Angels are going to take on the Athletics in Oakland this afternoon and they’ll have their most talked-about new player in the Opening Day lineup: Shohei Ohtani will DH and bat eighth.

The plan heading into the season is for him to bat a couple of times a week. Might as well break the seal on Day 1. Ohtani struggled at the plate in spring training but he begins with a clean slate.

In other Angels news, new second baseman Ian Kinsler will not be in the lineup. He’s suffering from a groin ailment. It’s not expected to be serious, but it’s enough to keep him off the field today.

