Shohei Ohtani to DH for the Angels on Opening Day

The Angels are going to take on the Athletics in Oakland this afternoon and they’ll have their most talked-about new player in the Opening Day lineup: Shohei Ohtani will DH and bat eighth.
The plan heading into the season is for him to bat a couple of times a week. Might as well break the seal on Day 1. Ohtani struggled at the plate in spring training but he begins with a clean slate.
In other Angels news, new second baseman Ian Kinsler will not be in the lineup. He’s suffering from a groin ailment. It’s not expected to be serious, but it’s enough to keep him off the field today.
The baseball season began in Miami with the Cubs taking on the Marlins. Jose Urena delivered the first pitch. Ian Happ of the Cubs deposited it over the right field fence.
Predictably, ESPN’s cameras immediately found Derek Jeter, who didn’t seem super impressed. Get used to that look on CEO’s face.
The first inning was otherwise a tire fire for Urena. He hit three batters and gave up two runs. He’s given up four runs in three innings of work. The Marlins have since come back, though, scoring one in the bottom half of the first and three in the bottom of the third, thanks in large part to Kyle Schwarber playing some terrible defense. I guess being in The Best Shape of Your Life doesn’t make you much better of a left fielder. It’ll be interesting to see who he’s DHing for on August 1.
