Shohei Ohtani to DH for Angels on Opening Day

By Craig CalcaterraMar 29, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
The Angels are going to take on the Athletics in Oakland this afternoon and they’ll have their most talked-about new player in the Opening Day lineup: Shohei Ohtani will DH and bat eighth.

The plan heading into the season is for him to bat a couple of times a week. Might as well break the seal on Day 1. Ohtani struggled at the plate in spring training but he begins with a clean slate.

In other Angels news, new second baseman Ian Kinsler will not be in the lineup. He’s suffering from a groin ailment. It’s not expected to be serious, but it’s enough to keep him off the field today.

Shohei Ohtani singles in first major league at-bat

By Bill BaerMar 29, 2018, 5:26 PM EDT
Shohei Ohtanij, in the lineup as a DH, singled in his first major league at-bat on Opening Day Thursday against the Athletics. He swung at a first-pitch fastball from starter Kendall Graveman. The single put runners on first and second with two outs for Martin Maldonado, who then hit an RBI ground-rule double to push the Angels’ lead to 2-0.

Ohtani grounded out in his second at-bat to end the fourth inning.