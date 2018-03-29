Shohei Ohtani singles in first major league at-bat

Shohei Ohtanij, in the lineup as a DH, singled in his first major league at-bat on Opening Day Thursday against the Athletics. He swung at a first-pitch fastball from starter Kendall Graveman. The single put runners on first and second with two outs for Martin Maldonado, who then hit an RBI ground-rule double to push the Angels’ lead to 2-0.
Ohtani grounded out in his second at-bat to end the fourth inning.
Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is now a true Yankee after homering in his first at-bat with his new team on Opening Day in Toronto.
As Katie Sharp of River Ave Blues notes, Stanton is the third player since 1961 to homer in his first at-bat as a Yankee on Opening Day, joining Curtis Granderson (2010) and Jimmy Wynn (1977).
And as MLB.com’s David Adler notes, Stanton’s home run went 117.3 MPH off the bat, the hardest-hit opposite field home run in the Statcast era.
You may recall that the Yankees acquired Stanton back in December from the Marlins in exchange for Starlin Castro and minor leaguers Jose Devers and Jorge Guzman.