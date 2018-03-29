Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Opening Day full of walk-offs

By Bill BaerMar 29, 2018, 10:43 PM EDT
Opening Day brought the drama, as three teams walked off winners on Thursday: the Orioles, Athletics, and Braves.

The Orioles blew a 2-0 lead in the top of the ninth against the Twins, but Adam Jones smacked a walk-off solo homer in the bottom of the 11th to win the game.

The Angels and Athletics remained knotted at five apiece from the eighth through 10th innings. Marcus Semien hit a one-out walk-off single to send the A’s home 6-5 winners.

The Braves overcame a 5-0 deficit after the top of the sixth. They won 8-5 when Nick Markakis ripped a three-run home run to right field to break a 5-5 tie.

Though they didn’t walk-off, the Brewers won 2-1 over the Padres in 12 innings thanks to Orlando Arcia‘s go-ahead single in the top-half of the frame. The Rays used a six-run bottom of the eighth to overcome a four-run deficit against the Red Sox. Denard Span had a three-run triple, the key hit in the inning.

Welcome back, baseball.

Josh Donaldson dealing with ‘dead arm’ for Blue Jays

By Bill BaerMar 29, 2018, 9:41 PM EDT
Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson didn’t look right making throws during Thursday’s Opening Day game against the Yankees. Donaldson had been hampered throughout the spring due to a shoulder issue, but he’s dealing with a dead arm according to John Gibbons, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports. Gibbons said, “We don’t think it’s a big deal, it’s just dead.”

Here’s one of the throws Donaldson made on Thursday. It’s ugly, but he got the out.

The Blue Jays, obviously, hope the issue goes away without taking him out of the lineup. Donaldson was a linchpin of the Blue Jays’ offense last season, batting .270/.385/.559 with 33 home runs and 78 RBI in 496 plate appearances.