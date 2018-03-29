Opening Day full of walk-offs

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Opening Day brought the drama, as three teams walked off winners on Thursday: the Orioles, Athletics, and Braves.

The Orioles blew a 2-0 lead in the top of the ninth against the Twins, but Adam Jones smacked a walk-off solo homer in the bottom of the 11th to win the game.

The Angels and Athletics remained knotted at five apiece from the eighth through 10th innings. Marcus Semien hit a one-out walk-off single to send the A’s home 6-5 winners.

The Braves overcame a 5-0 deficit after the top of the sixth. They won 8-5 when Nick Markakis ripped a three-run home run to right field to break a 5-5 tie.

Though they didn’t walk-off, the Brewers won 2-1 over the Padres in 12 innings thanks to Orlando Arcia‘s go-ahead single in the top-half of the frame. The Rays used a six-run bottom of the eighth to overcome a four-run deficit against the Red Sox. Denard Span had a three-run triple, the key hit in the inning.

Welcome back, baseball.

