Opening Day 2018: Today’s Matchups

As I’ve written a hundred times, that there are over 2,000 baseball games every year means that no single one is terribly important. If our coverage here at HardballTalk has been informed by anything over the past nine years, it’s been informed by that fact. We don’t freak out about single game results and we try not to let hype outpace basic reality.

But dang it, Opening Day is exciting. If I had the ability to put some jacked up graphics of robots smashing into each other and could afford to get Jason Isbell to dress up like Hank Jr. and do some parody song called “ARE YOU READY FOR SOME BASEBALL??!!!” I’d do it in a heartbeat. This is our Christmas, friends, and at 7AM, I’m already deep into the baseball eggnog.

As such, allow me to be super excited about today’s matchups and to treat these games like they matter.

The Games (all times EDT; national TV where noted):

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins, 12:30 PM, Marlins Park (ESPN)

Starters: Jon Lester vs Jose Urena

Analysis: The Marlins are currently a .500 team and, if they win this game, will have sole possession of first place in the NL East. This is likely the last time I’ll be able to say that all year.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:10 PM, Comerica Park

UPDATE: The game has been postponed

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 1:10 PM, Citi Field

Starters: Carlos Martinez vs Noah Syndergaard

Analysis: Wild Card preview? Eh, maybe not — someone on the Mets will come down with boneinitis or skin failure or something — but if the starting pitching is healthy, they could be fun. Syndergaard is fun as it is.

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles, 3:05 PM, Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Starters: Jake Odorizzi vs Dylan Bundy

Analysis: Given the names of my kids’ middle school friends, in about 10-15 years, 75% of all baseball games will be started by guys named “Jake” and “Dylan.”

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers, 3:30 PM, Globe Life Park (ESPN)

Starters: Justin Verlander vs Cole Hamels

Analysis: I sort of went out on a limb and picked Verlander to be my Cy Young Award winner this year. I could totally see him pitching far worse, objectively speaking, than he did after coming over in the trade last year but still winning, like, 24 games because of all of the run support he’ll get. Sort of a late career Roger Clemens special, ya know?

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 3:37 PM, Rogers Centre

Starters: Luis Severino vs J.A. Happ

Analysis: If I worked for a New York paper, and if Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge did anything less than go 3-for-4 with two homers and five driven in today, tomorrow’s column would read “what’s wrong with Judge and Stanton?” I’d do it totally straight, with no hint of sarcasm.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 4:00 PM, Tropicana Field

Starters: Chris Sale vs Chris Archer

Analysis: Nothing like the smell of the fresh grass, the warm spring breezes and the blue, blue skies of Opening Day. Truly, it is a day of renewal.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics, 4:05 PM, Oakland Coliseum

Starters: Garrett Richards vs Kendall Graveman

Analysis: In 10-15 years the other 25% of games will be started by dudes named Garrett and Kendall.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves, 4:10 PM, Sun Trust Park

Starters: Aaron Nola vs Julio Teheran

Analysis: The Phillies will likely start their rookie sensation, Scott Kingery. The Braves’ rookie sensation, Ronald Acuna, will be working out on a minor league field someplace. There are a lot of reasons for that, but it’ll be more fun to be a Phillies fan than a Braves fan this year, I suspect.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres, 4:10 PM, Petco Park

Starters: Chase Anderson vs Clayton Richard

Analysis: I’ve been to a lot of games at Petco Park, some day games, some night games. The place is a totally different and far more fun for day games, both because of the atmosphere and because the ball flies way better. I know television and economics won’t allow it anymore, but if I were made Supreme Ruler of Baseball, I’d mandate that the Padres — and heck, maybe all California teams — play all of their home games during the day.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals, 4:15 PM, Kauffman Stadium

Starters: James Shields vs Danny Duffy

Analysis: I wish starting pitchers shook hands on the field before each game because if it happened here it’d be sorta like a time traveler, former Royals ace James Shields, coming to the present to warn current Royals ace Danny Duffy about all of the crap that’s gonna happen to him in the next five years.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:00 PM, Dodger Stadium (ESPN)

Starters: Ty Blach vs Clayton Kershaw

Analysis: This is gonna be a bit less exciting than it might’ve been if Madison Bumgarner hadn’t broken his hand. Still, it’s hard to beat Giants-Dodgers on Opening Day.

Cleveland Indians vs. Seattle Mariners, 10:00 PM, Safeco Field (ESPN)

Starters: Corey Kluber vs Felix Hernandez

Analysis: Indians fans are the only ones in all of baseball who have to deal with a fan-unfriendly, super late Opening Day game. On a weeknight no less. Be kind to them at work tomorrow morning.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 10:10 PM, Chase Field

Starters: Jon Gray vs. Patrick Corbin

Analysis: Wild Card rematch from 2017. There’s a humidor in Phoenix now. I wonder if the balls will fail to fly as far.

